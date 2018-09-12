The highlight of this week’s UBCM according to Williams Lake Council is the commitment of a helipad at Cariboo Memorial Hospital (CMH).

Councillor Scott Nelson says Council with the chair of the Cariboo Regional District, Margo Wagner, had a fantastic meeting Tuesday with Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“We’re every excited,” Nelson said from the convention taking place in Whistler.

“It came across very well. We’re prepared to work in partnership to put the funding in place and make it happen. It’s something we think is a critical service for the region that we look after.”

Mayor Walt Cobb said on Facebook the commitment of the helipad was a long time coming,and that the helipad is going to be crucial as we expand the development of CMH.

“It was on the table, it was off the table,” he said.

“We’ve got a commitment from not only the Ministry, but we’ve also got the backing of the chair of the regional district to be partners in this development.”

Dix announced in February 2018 that the concept plan for the redevelopment of the 55 year old CMH was approved and would move into the business plan which is the final phase of planning before the project proceeds to construction.

The business plan according to a news release will focus on costing the project, which is currently estimated at over $100 million, and will address how services will be expanded within a renewed facility that is expected to be approximately 40% larger than the existing hospital. The business planning process is expected to take approximately 12 to 18 months to complete, and will be followed by procurement and construction.

“I believe it’s on time to be started sooner than later,” Nelson said.

“It’s been a very good UBCM this year, and by all means I think that the hospital is going to be bigger and better than what we had originally discussed earlier on in the year.”