Thieves caused over $12,000 in damage to a number of pieces of logging equipment in the 100 Mile area back on September 3rd.

The incident happened overnight on Barrick Road north of Forest Grove. RCMP say the thieves also vandalized the equipment, cutting oil lines, radiator hoses and air lines, as well as stealing computer components.

RCMP say the investigation into the incident is continuing, and if you have information on this incident to call Crime stoppers at 222-TIPS (8477) or the 100 Mile RCMP.