A Quesnel woman, an accused animal abuser, is back in police custody in Alberta for what RCMP say is for breaching her bail conditions.

RCMP confirm that Karin Adams was arrested last week and is now in the Red Deer Remand Centre until she goes before a judge on Friday.

No other details have been released.

The 46-year old Adams was already awaiting trial in November on charges of harbouring dogs, mischief and impersonating a police officer.

She was released on multiple conditions, including a prohibition from owning or residing in the same premises of any animal.

Adams was arrested by Innisfail RCMP back in July after police say they seized eight dogs from her hotel room.

They say they could hear dogs barking in the room, and after further investigation about the suspect’s history in B.C., they were concerned for the dogs safety.

Police say they were in kennels and that the conditions of the room were less than desirable.

RCMP say they received a second complaint about a woman, claiming to be working with the police as an animal control professional, trying to take the person’s dog.

The BC SPCA is also recommending charges against Adams and her daughter Catherine after 16 dogs were seized from a property in Quesnel over the Canada Day long weekend.

And both were also convicted of animal cruelty back in 2015 following an SPCA investigation, and part of their sentence was a 20-year ban on owning animals.