Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s help to identify a good Samaritan that assisted an assault victim.

Police according to a news release responded to a isolated report of a fight near the corner of 3rd Avenue North and Cameron Street on September 10, 2018 at approximately 12 p.m.

“Initial investigation by police indicate that a male and female youth had been assaulted by two other youth who were wearing masks,” said Cst. Andrew Waters.

“At some point during the fight a 45-50 year old man assisted the female victim and was able to stop the fight at which time the suspects fled on foot.”

Waters says RCMP is looking to speak with the man to gather further information regarding what was witnessed.

If this is you, or someone you know you can call the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.