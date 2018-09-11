There have been several break ins over the past few weeks at businesses in the 100 Mile Area.

Rcmp say a business in the Exeter road area was broken into sometime between August 26th and 30th. Tools and sporting equipment were stolen.

Another break in at a storage locker in the industrial area took place between September 7th and 9th. The amount stolen is not known at this time.

RCMP say The Creekside Seniors center was broken into between the 7th and 10th of September. Nothing was believed to be taken in that break in.

If you have any information on these crimes, please contact Crimestoppers at 222-TIPS (8477) or the 100 Mile House detachment of the RCMP.