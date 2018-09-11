RCMP in Bella Coola will be bringing in specialist investigators to assist in an investigation regarding several suspicious fires.

“Between June 10th and September 2nd of this year, there have been four separate fires that the police believe are suspicious in nature and they believe they were deliberately set,” said North District Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

“They’re certainly looking for some information to bring a successful resolution to these investigations.”

During that time span two homes in the 900 block of 4 Mile and in the 800 Block of Snuqaax Mamnta, and an abandoned trailer in the 800 Block of 4 Mile have all been the scenes of fires.

“The fourth fire was some gas cans had been set near an apartment, however they were able to extinguish that fire before it caused any damage to any nearby buildings,” Saunderson said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bella Coola RCMP at 250 799 5363 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.