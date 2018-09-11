Williams Lake RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 18 year old.

Randy Cahoose was last seen in Williams Lake on August 28th.

“He is believed to be with his brother, Tristan Cahoose but not sure exactly where,” said Cst. Claudia Stanec.

Randy is described as:

Aboriginal male

6’0” tall

170 lbs with short black hair

If anyone has any knowledge of where Randy is, they are encouraged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477. Crime Stoppers also subscribes to web tips at www.bccrimestoppers.com.