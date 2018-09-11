A 23-year old woman has pled guilty in connection with a homicide in Bella Coola.

January Longe, facing a charge of Second Degree Murder, pled guilty to the lesser charge of Manslaughter.

She will be back in Supreme Court in Vancouver on Wednesday to fix a date for sentencing.

Longe was set to go to trial yesterday.

She was arrested back in November of 2016 after RCMP, responding to a report of an altercation outside a local residence, located an unconscious and unresponsive male.

Police say medical personnel were unable to revive the 25-year old man.