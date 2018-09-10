Effective immediately, the Cariboo Regional District has lifted three evacuation alerts affecting 403 properties in the Tatelkuz Lake, Chutanli Lake and Baezaeko/Blackwater areas. These areas, which are about 100 kilometres northwest of Quesnel, are now all clear.

The evacuation alerts were in place due to the Chutanli Lake, North Baezaeko and Blackwater River fires.

To ensure public safety, stay out of fire affected areas and obey all warning and hazard signs.

For rural properties that have been impacted by wildfire, residents should be aware there may be danger trees in wildfire affected areas. Home owners and private land owners are recommended to work with an insurance agency to have an assessment done by a qualified arborist on their private property.