Effective immediately, the Cariboo Regional District has downgraded the evacuation order to an alert for the 47 properties in the Shag Creek area, which is about 40 kilometres north of Anahim Lake. Residents can return to the area.

See a map of the affected area: https://bit.ly/2MgTZLu.

Use the CRD’s online interactive map to see all the areas on evacuation alert or order and the wildfires in the area: https://bit.ly/2r9P2MQ (there may be a delay before the map is updated)

Residents should be aware there may be danger trees, ash pits or other hazards in wildfire affected areas. Please use caution and stay alert for hazards in burned areas.

Further, wildfires remain active and firefighting activities continue in the area. It is important for residents to stay out of active wildfire areas or restricted airspace. Interfering in an active fire area will result in crews ceasing ground and air operations potentially endangering nearby properties.

Since these areas remain on evacuation alert, residents or recreational users must be prepared in case the area receives a future evacuation order on short notice. Information about what to do when on evacuation alert is listed below.