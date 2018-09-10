Effective immediately, the Cariboo Regional District has downgraded the evacuation order for the 14 properties in the Klinaklini Lake area to an evacuation alert, which means residents and seasonal property owners are allowed to return to the area.

Wildfires remain active and firefighting activities continue in the area. It is important for residents to stay out of active wildfire areas or restricted airspace.

Interfering in an active fire area will result in crews ceasing ground and air operations potentially endangering nearby properties.

Since these areas remain on evacuation alert, residents or recreational users must be prepared in case the area receives a future evacuation order on short notice.

Information about what to do when on evacuation alert is listed below.