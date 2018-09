Prince George takes bragging rights for golf in the Central Interior this year.

Host Aberdeen won the annual Ryder Cup competition over the weekend with 68 1/2 points, just ahead of last year’s winners, the 108 Golf Club, with 57.

Quesnel was third and Williams Lake was last.

Just one player, Brayden Epp from Aberdeen, picked up the maximum nine points.

Shane Wilkie from the 108 scored 8 1/2.