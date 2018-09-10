It was the 25th and final one for this traditional fundraiser in the Lake City.

A total of 39 riders took part, including Betty Donahue, who participated in all 25 Williams Lake Big Brothers and Big Sisters Tour De Cariboo.

Executive Director Melissa Newberry said it was an emotional day and when it was over some special recognitions were made

“For weeks now we’ve been combing through all our records and looking at our top fundraisers and our long-term riders, so in the end, we just did up a couple of certificates for long term fundraiser and we did up a beautiful commenorative plaque for Gavin Lake”.

The final money count isn’t official yet but Newberry said it’s over thirty-six thousand dollars which is beyond the total from 2016.

The 25th and final Williams Lake Big Brothers and Big Sisters Tour De Cariboo was to be held last year but was cancelled due to the wildfires.