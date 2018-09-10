A Williams Lake team of RCMP members, BC Ambulance, Sheriff and Community riders will be heading out on an 850 Kilometre journey to help raise money for children with cancer.

Cops for Cancer Tour De North begins this Friday in Prince George and ends Thursday September 20th in Prince Rupert.

Manager of Community Safety for the City of Williams Lake, Dave Dickson, is one of the five team members and he explains how his teammates prepared for the ride

“We sign a gentlemen’s contract that we will ride fifteen hundred kilometers in preparation. We will do a 100k, a 120k and a 140k before and we will raise a certain amount of monies”.

Dickson said in addition to individual fundraising he and Allie Kooger will be holding a Jail n Bail this Wednesday in Spirit Square.

Dickson has been taking part in Cops for Cancer Tour De North since 2011.