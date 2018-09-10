It’s official, Bob Simpson is applying for the job of Mayor for another term.

Simpson says he committed to eight years when he ran back in 2014 and he remains committed to that time frame.

He feels they’ve done some good work to date but that there is still some unfinished business…

“We really need to address, the social housing, we’ve got the tools to do that with BC Housing but we really need to address getting better market housing investments, better options for our seniors to remain in Quesnel and for young people to come to Quesnel, especially young professionals that want to live here.”

Simpson says addressing the issues associated with things like the opioid crisis, homelessness and crime that is specifically related to drugs, will also remain a focus.

He says he’d also like to see a stronger environmental agenda this term…

” I think there’s lots we can do in the community to become positioned as a very Eco-friendly community, our zero waste reduction initiative, looking closer at our transportation initiatives and of course densification in our downtown area and on the west side, so people don’t have to use their vehicles, water conservation etc.”

He says they’ve dealt with the fiscal issue and they’ve tried to work hard on the social issues, and now he says the environment is the third piece of what he calls the sustainability stool.

Prior to being the Mayor, Simpson was also an MLA for Cariboo North for two terms.