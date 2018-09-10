A Quesnel man will be running for both School Board and City Council in the upcoming municipal elections.

Tony Goulet, a long-time member of Quesnel’s Board of Education, is not only seeking re-election on that front but he is also seeking a seat at the Council table….

“I thought about the time commitment and i did some research on it. It’s not uncommon, i don’t know if it’s been done here in Quesnel, but in other municipalities, smaller communities, people hold two positions, City Councillor and Trustee, and like i said it’s just about how you manage your time and be able to do that in an effective way.”

Goulet says a lot of the issues cross over…

“New facilities, i’m putting my Trustee hat on for that one, always advocating for new facilities within School District 28 and where it crosses over is there it a big piece, and i am putting on a City Councillor hat now, where there needs to be a lot done on the harm reduction and it all fits into the crime reduction and a whole community outlook on how to move forward as a city and a community.”

Goulet is one of eight people running for Quesnel City Council so far.

The others are incumbents Ron Paull, Laurey-Anne Roodenburg and Scott Elliott and potential newcomers Cody Dillabough, Lindsay Woods, Susan Macneill and Fritz Wyssen.

The deadline to file nomination papers is this Friday afternoon at 4 o’clock.