It will be a special weekend in Williams Lake as the 41st Annual Harvest Fair gets underway.

“We can’t say enough about United Way and the Canadian Red Cross for sponsoring free admission for everybody to come to the fair this year along with sponsoring the free pancake breakfast that will be happening on Sunday morning from 8 until 10 at the back of the stampede grandstand and it is being served up the noon Rotary Club,” said fair president Tammy Tugnum.

The Harvest Fair runs Saturday from 9 am until 5 pm, and Tugnum says the day will will see all of the entertainers including a ventriloquist, a juggler, Uncle Chris the clown, and caricaturist Ted Couling.

“We have lots of chickens, and rabbits, we have 118 quilts, lots of children entries, tons of baking. The vegetables and flowers that one is always up to mother nature,” Tugnum added.

“People love to come and look and see what their friends, neighbors, and families have been doing.”

The Williams Lake Harvest Fair will wrap up Sunday at 4 p.m.

It was cancelled last year due to the wildfires.