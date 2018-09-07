A Williams Lake resident remains in custody after having been arrested in connection to a break and enter, and aggravated assault.

RCMP according to a media release responded to a report of a break and enter to Surplus Herby’s on Wednesday, September 5th at around 3 a.m.

“General duty members, with the assistance of the Police Dog Service, attended, but were not successful in locating anyone still inside the store,” said Cst. Andrew Waters.

“Investigation determined an individual broke into the store and stole a number of knives.”

Later that evening at 9:35, police responded to a report of a male suffering from a stab wound in the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue North.

“When officers arrived on scene victim had been transported to hospital by nearby residents,” Waters said.

“A section of 3rd Avenue North was blocked off while police began investigating the assault.”

“Initial police investigation determined that a group of males had been fighting when another male rushed in and stabbed the victim.”

The 31 year old remains in hospital in stable condition.

20 year old Blayne Char was arrested in connection to the incidents the following day.

He is facing three charges and is scheduled to make his next court appearance in Williams Lake Provincial Court on September 12th.