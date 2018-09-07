A 30 year old man has been charged following a report of shots fired at a residence in Williams Lake.

RCMP stated in a news release that Daine Alphonse was arrested and has been charged with the following offences:

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Unlawfully discharge a firearm

Use of a firearm to commit an indictable offence

Careless use of a firearm

“This offender being arrested, including a recent weapon seizure, will continue to enhance community safety and remains a priority of the detachment,” said Williams Lake RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley.

Police responded to the complaint of shots fired at a residence in the 300 block of 9th Avenue at 1:20 a.m on Thursday, August 30th and said that investigation to date suggested that two males were responsible.

“One male has been identified and has been arrested,” said North District RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

“The house was occupied at the time and thankfully no one was injured.”