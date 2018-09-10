West Fraser Road will be a hot topic for Quesnel politicians at the Union of BC Municipalities Convention that starts today in Whistler.

Mayor Bob Simpson says they have a number of meetings with Cabinet Ministers and Senior Ministry Staff lined up…

“We have a meeting with the Minister of Forests to talk about some of our timber supply issues, the fire issue and as well the West Fraser Road and other matters that kind of blade into forestry. We’re meeting with the Ministry of Transportation to continue to advance the Interconnector project and again, in that case, because of what’s happening out West Fraser Road and the need to get those repairs expedited, we’ll be raising that with her.”

Simpson says there is also a special panel planned on the opioid crisis…

“The Mayor’s caucus this afternoon is all about that. Judy Darcy, the Minister responsible for mental health and addictions, will be on a panel with a number of experts from right across Canada and all the Mayors will have an opportunity to engage in dialogue over that topic.”

Simpson says there will also be panels on housing and the legalization of marijuana.

He says he likes the combination of the meetings and the panels and feels that the overall flavour of them is right on topic with the kinds of issues that they are dealing with in Quesnel.

The UBCM convention continues throughout the week.