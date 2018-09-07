Directors of the Cariboo Regional District attended a meeting today on the proposed Dasiqox Tribal Park.

Chief Russel Myers Ross of the Yunest’in Government gave a presentation on the ideas, intentions, and aspirations for the proposed park which covers over 300,000 hectares of Tsilhqot’in territory and is located 15 kilometers southwest of Williams Lake.

Following the presentation CRD Directors were given an opportunity to ask Chief Ross questions, the majority agreeing more information is needed moving forward.

Chief Ross said he believed the CRD was very receptive of the proposal and that it was very respectful and that everyone listened and wanted to continue the dialogue.

CRD Chair Margo Myers agreed

“Hopefully the first of many meetings we will have with the First Nations, not only out in the Chilcotin, but First Nations throughout the Cariboo Regional District because it is really important for us to have a good working and understanding of their Government system as it is important for them to understand our Government”.

Myers said the board will continue to have a discussion on the proposed Dasiqox Tribal Park at their next board meeting September 21st to decide what their next step is.