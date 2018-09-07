It was an emotional afternoon (Friday) at the Northern Shuswap Tribal Council Office.

A gathering of family, friends and co-workers of Former Williams Lake Indian Band Chief Ann Louie attended an open house and lunch in her honor.

Newly elected Chief Willie Sellars was there as well

“Knowing that she’s not going to be in the office on Monday morning you know, pulls on the heartstrings and you can see it in her eyes too. I mean she’s pretty sad but it’s exciting at the same time because she’s going to be moving on, doing others things and keeping busy, just relaxing which she deserves right now. She’s had a long reign at the top of the Williams Lake Indian Band leadership”.

Sellars said he admires Louie’s hard work ethic, leading by example, as well as her speaking from the heart and being passionate about she truly believes in.

And what stood out most to him about former Chief Ann Louie Sellar said “Just how emotionally, physically and just how driven she was towards the health of our community I think is the big one to continue on that was something she was well versed in, something I need to follow up and the passion for the people”.