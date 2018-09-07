The Cariboo Regional District has now lifted the campfire ban in the area.

That was as of noon today. (Sept. 7th)

Category two and three open fires, however, remain prohibited.

Cooler temperatures and reduced wildfire risk is behind the decision to allow campfires.

Communications Manager with the CRD Emily Epp says BC Wildfire continues to make progress on the wildfires in the area, which has also allowed the Regional District to downgrade orders and alerts.

But Epp says some fires are still challenging crews…

“Because of those we still have three evacuation orders in place. Those are effecting 114 properties and we do have five evacuation alerts as well impacting 455 properties and those are all sort of in the northwest corner of the region.”

Evacuation Orders remain place for the Tweedsmuir Park area, the Shag Creek area and the Klinaklini Lake area.

Also today, the provincial state of emergency in BC has ended.

It was first declared back on August 15th.