The Cariboo Regional District held an open house at the new water treatment Plant at the 108 Mile Ranch Thursday night.

Between 5 PM and 7:15, over sixty people toured the plant along with Area G director Al Richmond and CRD staff.

The plant uses a bacterial process to remove manganese from the 108 water supply.

Richmond says the next step now that the plant is removing manganese from the water is to perform the yearly cleaning of the water towers, and start to flush it from the rest of the system.

He says now that they know they have water with virtually no manganese, they can eliminate build up from the water mains which has been decreasing pressure for some residents.