The provincial government has cancelled the state of emergency that was declared in the province August 15th, thanks to cooler weather and progress in containing the wildfires.

The provincial government says that there was a significant reduction in the number of evacuations and alerts and this led to the decision that the state of emergency were no longer needed.

They say the improved weather outlook means that wildfire resources can be best positioned on the remaining fires.

While the extraordinary powers of the provincial state of emergency are no longer required, the wildfire situation is not over.

As of Friday morning, 485 wildfires are burning in B.C., with 19 evacuation orders affecting approximately 1,994 individuals, plus 39 evacuation alerts affecting approximately 4,848 people.