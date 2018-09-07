The unemployment rate in the Cariboo region is the lowest it’s been since February of 2015.

Martin Lovei, a Labour Market Analyst with Stats Canada, says it was en even 5 percent in August of this year, down from 6.5 a year ago.

But Lovei says the number of people actually working remained the same…

“It was little change, yes, 83,000. Employment overall was unchanged but there was a slight increase in the goods producing sector while at the same time there was a slight decrease in the services producing sector. In terms of goods, construction had a slight decrease and in the service producing sector there was a slight decrease in both trade and transportation and warehousing.”

The province also continues to have the lowest jobless rate in the country.

BC’s unemployment rate was 5.3 percent last month.