RCMP in Williams Lake are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday night on Lakeview Crescent.

Police responded to the incident at the Overlander Beer and Wine Store at 10:19 p.m.

“The lone occupant produced a weapon and demanded money before fleeing the location,” Cst. Andrew Waters said in a news release.

“The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’5 to 5’7 in height, medium build, wearing a black hoodie and dark backpack.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca