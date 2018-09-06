It was a unique take on orientation for new TRU nursing students in Williams Lake.

Thursday afternoon saw eight teams of four to five students race across downtown after being hosted at the Hearth Restaurant for coffee and refreshments to solve clues at ten different locations in the Amazing Wellness Race.

“All the students got to really know each other, they got to know downtown, and our focus really was creating an awareness around what businesses in town provide wellness for themselves and potentially for people that they work with in the future,” said instructor and practice lead Jennifer Mason.

Because the second year nursing practical students didn’t have have an orientation event last year due to the wildfires, Mason says they joined in the Race as well.

She says they hope to make the Wellness Race an annual event with more businesses, students, and TRU departments on board.

“They had a lot of fun and so did we,” Mason said noting that ten faculty and staff came out to show their support

“We had some really great businesses that got involved with us. We had the Pink Room, Mr. Mike’s, Kit and Kaboodle, Red Shreds, Smashin Smoothies, Alexander’s, New World, Adventure Games, Walk-Rite, and then at the very end the number one team came in over the finish line at Taylor Made Cakes where we all celebrated and had ice cream at the end.”

Fall orientation for new and returning students at Williams Lake TRU starts at 10 Friday morning with local businesses and banks showcasing scholarship and banking opportunities.

Marketing coordinator Reta Langlands says they’re expecting anywhere from 100-200 new incoming students.

“We definitely have an increase in enrollment which is great, but we still have some some space available in some of our programs,” said Langlands.

“If students are thinking last minute to jump in and come back to school classes in most of our academic programs don’t start until next week. So if students are interested in human service, or a part time education assistant program, our administrative assistant program , or even just general upgrading in arts we definitely still have room and we’d love to see students come to campus.”

“Just give our campus a call or pop by and we’ll get them all set up and ready to go.”