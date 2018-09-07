Charges have now been laid in connection with a stabbing incident at the 100 Mile House library.

29-year old Brandon Frank is facing one count each of Aggravated Assault, Assault with a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose.

He’s scheduled to be back in court on October 2nd.

100 Mile House RCMP were called to the library on Birch Avenue back on August 21st after receiving a report of a physical altercation between two men.

Police say one of the men was injured and taken to hospital for medical treatment for injuries consistent with an edged weapon.

His injuries were described at the time as serious, but not life-threatening.

RCMP say a suspect was located a short distance from the scene and was arrested without incident.