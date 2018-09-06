A man accused of assaulting two off duty police officers with bear spray in Quesnel has now been charged.

23-year old Aaron Smart is facing one count each of Assaulting a Peace Officer with a Weapon and Robbery, and is due back in court on Tuesday. (Sept 11th)

Smart was arrested back on August 25th, one day after Quesnel RCMP say they responded to reports of a robbery at Walmart.

Police say two off-duty officers, who just happened to be shopping at the store, heard an employee yelling at a man who had stolen a television and then threatened staff with bear spray.

RCMP say the man fled on foot and that the off-duty officers chased him towards Highway 97.

Police say one of the officers caught the man and identified himself as a police officer in an attempt to make an arrest.

The suspect is then accused of dropping the T.V. before spraying the officer in the face.

Police say the second officer was also hit with the bear spray and the suspect escaped.

It is believed he may have had an accomplice waiting for him in a nearby vehicle.