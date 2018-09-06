The Williams Lake & District Chamber of Commerce has announced the nominees for the upcoming Business Excellence Awards.

“This is awesome,” said executive director Mark Doratti.

“In the scheme of things we have 70 different nominations throughout the categories that we have which is a few more than we had last year.”

This year’s Business Excellence Awards takes place at the Elks Hall on October 13th with the theme ‘Movers, Shakers, and Famous Lakers.’ Tickets are $85 per person, 2 for $160, or a table for $600, and can be purchased by contacting the Williams Lake Tourism Discovery Centre.

“I look forward to the event,’ Doratti said.

“I had just gotten off the phone from one of the people who was nominated and she said when she got the letter she was near to crying because she’s been in business for so many years and although they’ve been to the business excellence awards they’ve never been nominated.”

“She had no idea where it came from or how it got to be, but was so tickled that she booked her two tickets today.”

2018 Williams Lake & District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Nominees:

Greatest Improvement -Sponsored by PMT Chartered Professional Accountants LLP

-All-Ways Travel

-BOB’s Footwear and Apparel

-L.A. Doggy Shop

-Still North Design Co.

Retail Excellence -Sponsored by RBC Royal Bank

-Heartland Toyota

-Lo’s Florist

-New Waves Pool & Spa

-Safeway

-Save-On-Foods

-Windsor Plywood

Newsmaker -Sponsored by Williams Lake Tribune

-1st Williams Lake Junior Cadet Society

-CJ’s Southwestern Grill

-Chemo RV Sales & Service

-Shane Gunn

-Williams Lake Pride Committee

-Zirnhelt Timber Frames

Tourism Excellence -Sponsored by Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association

-All-Ways Travel

-Downtown Williams Lake

-Williams Lake Stampede Association

Not-For-Profit -Sponsored by Mike Austin Financial Services Ltd.

-1 st Williams Lake Junior Cadet Society

-Cariboo Elks Lodge #239

-Caribruisers Roller Derby

-Community Futures-Cariboo Chilcotin

-Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139

-The Postmen

-United Way- Thompson Nicola Cariboo

-Williams Lake Pride Committee

-Williams Lake Trail Riders Association

Hugo Stahl Memorial Award -Sponsored by the City of Williams Lake

-Angela Sommer

-Ashlee Hyde

-Barry Sale

-Crystal Sheridan

-Penny Gentles

-Sunny Dyck

-Tammy Tugnum

-Toni Linde

-Willie Dye

Production & Manufacturing Excellence -Sponsored by Business Development Bank of Canada

-Allcraft Kitchens En’ Counters

-Cariboo Custom Monogram Ltd.

-Tolko Industries – Lakeview Division

-West Fraser Mills Ltd.

-Zirnhelt Timber Frames

Service Excellence -Sponsored by Williams Lake & District Credit Union

-All-Ways Travel – Tanya Vigeant

-All-Ways Travel – Toni Linde

-Andre’s Electronic Experts – Jackie Ryll

-Blue Spoon Catering

-BOB’s Footwear and Apparel Inc.

-Borland Medi-Clinic

-CJ’s Southwestern Grill

-Canadian Tire

-Canwest Propane

-Caribruisers-Sunny Dyck

-Chap’s Fix Auto Williams Lake

-Croft’s Brewing & Wine Off The Vine

-Joey’s Grill Josh’s Repairs

-L.A. Doggy Shop

-Lashed By Rachael

-Mainline Roofing Co. Ltd.

-McDonald’s

-New Waves Pool & Spa

-Pick Your Poison Delivery Service

-Red Shred’s Bike & Board Shed

-Safeway

-Sun Valley Gas

-Taylor Made Cakes and Sweets

-The Guitar Seller

-The Potato House

-The Realm of Toys

-Williams Lake & District Credit Union

-Williams Lake & District Daycare Centre

Business of the Year -Sponsored by Community Futures Cariboo Chilcotin

-all nominees are eligible