Bears in the 108 Mile Ranch have been causing concern for residents and Conservation Officers.

The BC Conservation service has been forced to destroy two bears in the 108 Ranch that had become a concern for public safety. Conservation officer Joel Kline explains that these bears had become conditioned to non natural food sources such as garbage. The bears had become aggressive and defensive of the garbage sources, and unafraid of people or vehicles.

Kline say that when a bear has become so conditioned they must be removed from the population and relocation is not an option, as it has become a matter of public safety.

BC conservation service requests that people keep garbage cans locked away any way they can until the day of pick up and do not put cans out the night before, also remove fruit from fruit trees so as not to attract the bears.