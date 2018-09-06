The annual Parkinson Superwalk takes place this weekend in 100 Mile House.

Phil Conrad, facilitator of the 100 Mile Parkinson’s support group says this is the third superwalk held in 100 Mile. 20 other communities across the province will also participate. Conrad says its also a social gathering and there will be tee shirts and snacks for participants. Funds raised are used to raise awareness of Parkinson’s for those with the disease and their families.

The Parkinson superwalk is Canadas only nationwide fundraiser in support of Canadians living with Parkinsons Disease.

Registration starts at 1 pm with the walk starting at 130. More information can be found at the superwalk website, here.