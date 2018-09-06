There was a shooting in West Quesnel early this morning.

Police, responding to a report of shots fired, were called to the 900 block of Abbott Drive at around 4-30.

Seargant Chris Riddle goes over some of the details…

“Shortly thereafter, patrolling police officers located a vehicle believed to be involved in the incident, parked in the 500 block of Doherty Drive. Enquiries at a neighbouring apartment building located two men suffering from gun shot wounds. Both men were transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.”

Riddle says police do not believe that the general public is at risk.

The North District Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services from Prince George as well as a Forensic Identification Team from Williams Lake are now all investigating.

Riddle says the investigation is still in its early stages and they are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or anything suspicious on the West Side of Quesnel between 4:15 and 4:45 am to call the Quesnel RCMP or Crimestoppers.