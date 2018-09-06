The union representing more than 1500 forestry workers in Northern BC, including in Quesnel and Williams Lake, will head back to the bargaining table later this month.

Brian O’Rourke, the President of the United Steelworkers Local 1-2-0-1-7, says talks with the Conifer Group are scheduled for September 17th through the 19th as well as the week of the 24th.

The union is now armed with a strike vote.

Last month workers voted 93 percent in favour of job action if necessary.

In addition to the Tolko operations in Quesnel and Williams Lake and West Fraser’s planer operation in the Lake City, these negotiations also cover Dunkley Lumber and operations in Prince George, Houston, Burns Lake, Fort St. James, Mackenzie and Fort St. John.