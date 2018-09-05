Two evacuation orders were downgraded and two alerts were lifted Wednesday in the northwest part of the CRD near Nazko and Chutanli Lake.

The Cariboo Regional District announced evacuation orders for the Chutanli Lake (45 properties) and Baezaeko/Blackwater areas (322 properties) have been downgraded to evacuation alerts, meaning residents can return home. The evacuation alerts in the Nazko area (99 properties) and north of Batnuni Road (346 properties) have been lifted to all clear.

See an overview map of the changes at https://bit.ly/2NRRhxH.

“From our prospective things are going really well,” said public information officer Emily Epp.

“What we’re hearing from the BC Wildfire Service is that they’re making good progress hence some of those changes that were able to take place today. As they continue to make progress on those other fires, we’re hopeful that we can rescind and lift more evacuation orders and alerts.”

The CRD reminds people as wildfires remain active and firefighting activities continue in some areas it is important to stay out of active wildfire areas.

Three evacuation orders currently remain in place within the Cariboo Regional District in the Tweedsmuir Park, Shag Creek, and Klinaklini Lake areas.