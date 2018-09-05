Things haven’t slowed down at the Williams Lake Visitor Centre as the summer season draws to a close.

“There’s traffic from seniors and parents that have taken their children and grand-children back to school and now they’re out wanting to do a little camping and exploring of our area,” said supervisor Jaylyn Byer.

“So we’re actually still quite busy.”

The Williams Lake Visitor Centre which is located at 1660 Broadway Ave S will be open 7 days a week from 9 a.m until 5 p.m for the remainder of the month. It will be closed on Sundays starting October.

While Byer does not have the final numbers, she says visitors are up from 2016.

“We don’t compare 2017 as that was quite a drastic change, but we’re up from 2016 in visitors,” she said.

“People are happy to be back here. For a while there there was the smoke but they persevered and still came, and now they’re looking forward to coming back next year too.”