A 100 Mile resident has been chosen to receive a prestigious honour.

Emergency Social Services coordinator Liz Jones will be receiving the Sovereigns Medal for Volunteers Thursday afternoon from the Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin. Jones has been the coordinator for the past 15 years. She led her team by example through the 2017 wildfires, providing evacuees with temporary shelter, food and clothing.

Jones says “We’ve all worked hard over the years to build a good strong team” ” …its a shame its just one person, but i’ll accept it for everybody and share it with them.”

The Sovereigns Medal for Volunteers recognizes the exceptional volunteer achievements of Canadians from across the country in a variety of fields. The award ceremony will be held at Government House in Victoria 2 PM Thursday.