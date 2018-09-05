The City of Quesnel will eventually close it’s satellite recycling depots and the current landfill recycling.

It will be replaced by a manned, fenced Recycle BC Depot where the old slo-pitch diamonds are, so what is recycled can be controlled.

Director of Finance Kari Bolton, who addressed the North Cariboo Joint Committee last night, says the change is necessary due to the fact that China has dramatically reduced the level of contamination that it will accept…

“This policy bans the import of all but the cleanest most highly separated and organized bales of recycled material, and completely bans some types altogether. The impact is being felt across North America as local governments are seeking ways to address the near unachievable low limits of contamination.”

Bolton says the marketing of paper and plastic recyclable material is now extremely challenging, adding that the City’s current setup with the satellite bins faces significant contamination.

China currently buys approximately two-thirds of North America’s recycling materials.

Quesnel currently has three satellite recycling depots located in behind the West Park Mall, at the Maple Parking Shopping Centre in South Quesnel and in the loop downtown.

There will be no change to Quesnel’s curbside recycling program.