A former and longtime Williams Lake City councilor is throwing his hat in the ring for the 2018 Municipal Election.

Surinderpal Rathor made this announcement:

“After being under a lot of pressure from the community and especially to my family and my wife, I have come to the conclusion that I will be challenging the Mayor’s chair on October 20th”.

Rathor had run for the same position back in the 2014 Municipal Election and one of his focuses was putting the lake back in Williams Lake.

We asked him if that would be his focus in this upcoming election.

“Definitely it would be working with the community and Scout Island Nature Centre would be one of my platforms, definitely, for sure”.

Rathor will be running against incumbent Williams Lake Mayor Walt cobb.

Nominations will be accepted for Municipal candidates until September 14 with Election day on October 20th.