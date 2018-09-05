The Loonie is attempting to regain ground again as the BoC keeps interest rates the same.

The Bank of Canada announced this morning, it would keep the interest rate at 1.5 per cent, but future rate hikes are on the horizon as inflation goes up. Experts suggest the next hike could come in October.

The Loonie is falling again to 75.80 cents US in what has been a volatile morning for the Canadian currency.

Meanwhile, the TSX is plummeting as investors fret over trade tensions, falling 75 points to 16,085.

Across the border as the Dow is down slightly to 25,951.

Chrystia Freeland is back in Washington talking NAFTA with her counterpart, with reports suggesting a deal needs to be done by the end of the month.

Oil continues to slide to 68.98 a barrel.