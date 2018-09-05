The 100 Mile Lions Club drew the winners of their 1st annual boat draw fundraiser September 4th.

All 2000 tickets were sold over the summer for the four prizes.

The draw was held yesterday at Whimseys Gifts in 100 mile house.

The winner of the grand prize, a Princecraft boat with Mercury outboard and Karavan trailer from Cariboo supply and Marine, was Jordan Purcha. Second prize, a Bradley smoker from Donex Pharmacy, went to Jason Quinn. Third prize, a $200 dollar gift card from Donex Pharmacy went to Robert Tate, and the fourth prize winner was Patrick Gruening who takes home an electric trolling motor, also from Cariboo Supply and Marine.

The Lions want to thank all the sponsors of the event as well as everyone who bought tickets.