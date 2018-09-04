One day in jail and one year probation.

That was the sentence handed down to a Cache Creek man who was accused of threatening Service BC staff in 100 Mile House with an expandable baton.

28-year old John Ryder Larsen pled guilty to one count of Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose and to two counts of breaching his probation.

Several other charges, including Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving while Prohibited, were stayed.

Larsen was arrested back on July 27th after 100 Mile House RCMP were called to the Service BC office.

Police say a suspect was arrested on scene and that a search of his vehicle revealed two more batons, as well as a small amount of methamphetamine and a gas can that was reportedly stolen.