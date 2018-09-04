A total of four Cariboo athletes are provincial champions after the BC Rodeo Finals in Barriere over the long weekend.

It was a three peat for Quesnel’s Steve Lloyd in the Tie Down Roping as he followed up titles in 2016 and 2017 with a narrow victory this time around.

He was 2nd in the first go, first in the second go and then 4th in the third and final go on Monday.

Lloyd won the title after winning the average.

Denton Spiers, who earlier this year won the Canadian High School Bull Riding Championship, added a BC Bull Riding title to his resume.

He beat out fellow Quesnel cowboy Lane Cork who was looking for his 4th straight provincial title.

Spiers was first with an 85 1/2 in the first go, Cork won the second performance with an 83 and then Spiers was the only one to cover his bull in the final performance with an 87.

Brooke Wills, originally from Quesnel and now living in Kamloops, won the Ladies Barrel Racing for the second year in a row, and in dominating fashion.

She was first in all three performances.

Reese Rivet from Williams Lake is this year’s Junior Barrel Racing champion.