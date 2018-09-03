A fundraiser for Cops for Cancer and a community viewing party of the Amazing Race will all be under one roof at Boston Pizza in Williams Lake.

RCMP Cst. Taylor Callens says the show will start at 7 p.m Tuesday, September 4.

“I was talking with some of the guys and we were brain storming how to raise some more funds for the Cancer Society,” he explained.

“So I just thought hey maybe we can turn what I’m doing with the Amazing Race into some charitable donations so we kind of put two and two together, and figured a community viewing party and proceeds to Cops for Cancer is a win-win.”

Callens with his sister Courtney who is also a member of the RCMP are currently one of the four final teams remaining on the Amazing Race.

He says the owner of Boston will be generously donating some of the proceeds from menu and drink items for Cops for Cancer which he is also taking part in on September 14th to 20th.

“This year get to switch it up with different scenery,” Callens said noting this will be his second year riding with Tour De North.

“We’re going from Prince George to Prince Rupert in seven days. It’ll be rocking. We’ll be tired I’m sure.”

The annual Cops for Cancer Tour De North takes place each September when a team of RCMP members and emergency services personnel from across Northern BC, brave all types of weather for the Canadian Cancer Society.

“Training has been a little bit down because of the air quality, but our fundraiser is still where it needs to be and that’s the main part,” Callens said.

“Because we can go struggle on the ride and that’s fine. As long we get the money and can give it to the kids; that’s all that matters.”