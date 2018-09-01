Residents in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District affected by landslides maybe eligible for disaster financial assistance (DFA).

The Province says DFA is now to eligible British Columbians in the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, including Cache Creek, Village of Ashcroft, and Bonaparte Indian Band which may have been affected by the landslides that occurred from August 11 to August 12, 2018.

The assistance according to the Public Safety and Solicitor General is available to homeowners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers, charitable organizations and local government bodies who were unable to obtain insurance to cover these disaster-related losses.

Applications must be submitted to Emergency Management BC by November 28th.

British Columbians can access the DFA application at: http://www.gov.bc.ca/disasterfinancialassistance