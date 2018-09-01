Despite widely publicized campfire bans being in place over the summer, BC Conservation Officer Service continues to find persons overlooking it.

“Since mid July conservation officers have charged 70 persons under the BC Wildfire Act and that’s resulted in over $80,000 in fines,” said deputy chief Chris Doyle.

“Where campfire bans are in place, campers are reminded don’t let the cooler weather fool them into thinking it’s okay to have a fire. Those bans are in place for a reason and our officers will be out enforcing those bans.”

A campfire ban for the Cariboo Fire Centre has been in effect since July 31st.

BC Wildfire Service says while cooler temperatures and precipitation have had a positive effect on the overall provincial wildfire situation in recent days, there is a still a lot of work to be done before this fire season is over.

There were 501 wildfires, including 46 wildfires of note, as of Friday burning across B.C.

Doyle urges those camping also not to leave food or garbage unattended in their campsite site.

“With fall approaching bears will be hungry and they’re going to be trying to be pack on as many calories possible before denning later this fall,” he said.

“Where bear proof food lockers are available or food poles, please use those. Lock food or garbage in a vehicle is a last resort, but also be aware that some bears do break into vehicles for attractants. And just please just don’t be that camper that puts the bear and other campers in peril by attracting them to the campsite.”