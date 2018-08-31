Expect to see some changes to the entrance of the Williams Lake Regional Airport.

Accessibility upgrades are currently underway.

Director of Municipal Services Gary Muraca says the City was successful in securing a $115,000 grant from NDIT that will allow it to do some changes to the entrance of the airport including the wheelchair ramp, staircase, and the sidewalks.

“We’re going to phase it out so there’s not so much as a issue with accessibility,” he said.

“We’re going to do the ramp this year as well as some of the sidewalks. In the spring of next year we’ll be able to shut down the stairs and use the ramp as an entrance.”

As the construction will result in some access challenges, Muraca says a number is available for those requiring assistance to contact and that with a couple of hours notice they will allow them to load on the outside of the terminal.

“The existing wheelchair ramp didn’t comply with code requirements so that was just part of it,” Muraca said.

“Now we’re bringing it up to code and making it a lot more user friendly as well as it is going to be more aesthetically pleasing the whole entrance way.”

The work on the sidewalks and ramp according to a news release by the City is expected to be complete by the end of September. Those requiring assistance are asked to call (250)-305-9676 at least two hours before arriving at the airport so arrangements can be made in advance.