Roads on the Labour Day long weekend are arguably one of the busiest and also deadliest in B.C.

ICBC estimates that an average of 586 people are injured and five people die in almost 2,100 crashes across the province every year over the Labour Day long weekend.

Spokesperson Christine Kirby says weather conditions can play a factor this time of year in addition to common driver fatigue.

“There’s lots of people trying to get in one last vacation before school starts,” she said.

“So that means there’s lots more people out on the road at this the time of year. Some of the higher passes as well could have sleet or hail or difficult conditions for drivers.”

Kirby encourages everyone to know before they go out on the highways and roads.

“They can check DriveBC before they leave, and then they can stop at rest areas and check out Drive BC again because sometimes the roads change or there’s crashes, and they see can updates there.”

(With Files from Kyle Balzer with MyPrinceGeorgeNow)