No homes to date within the Cariboo Regional District have been impacted by this year’s wildfire season that has burned an estimated 63,860 hectares since April 1, 2018.

“We’re very pleased to report that there’s been no home losses that we know of to date,” said public information officer, Tim Conrad.

“Only so far that we’ve seen outbuildings and cabins lost, and only three of those impacted at this time.”

The cabins and outbuildings that were lost according to Conrad are sporadically placed across the region due to different wildfires.

He says that five evacuation alerts and six evacuation orders remain in place.

“Those will remain in place likely through the weekend, but if there are changes that we can make we will get them made,” Conrad said.

Thursday saw the the Cariboo Regional District downgrading the Nazko Road from an order to alert meaning residents can return home along the road and the Nazko Road is open for traffic.

60 homes and 167 other structures were lost during the 2017 wildfire season in the Cariboo Regional District as a result of the 272 fires that burnt an estimated 996,141 hectares.

The following statistics for the 2018 wildfire season were released on Friday by the Cariboo Fire Centre:

Since April 1, 2018:

Fires to date: 305

Hectares burned: 63,860

Human-caused fires: 23

Lightning-caused fires: 255

Undetermined cause: 27

Provincial: Fires to date: 2,015